Mepra Venere Oro 39 Pcs Flatware Set – Metallic Tableware, Dishwasher Safe Cutlery

DISHWASHER SAFE FLATWARE: Mepra cutlery is designed to be durable and completely dishwasher safe. This cutlery is resistant to rust, corrosion, fading, tarnishing, and chipping to ensure a long-lasting flatware set. ITALIAN-MADE DESIGNS: Mepra is known for innovation in design, thanks to lucrative collaborations with important Italian designers such as Angelo Mangiarotti. You can now easily bring a piece of Made in Italy history to your table. EXPERIENCE SOMETHING SPECIAL: The Venere flatware collection features intricate floral design. The pattern is skillfully hand-painted with electronic laser engraver. HIGH RESISTANCE CUTLERY: The dining cutlery set is made using stainless steel 18/10. This steel contains more than 5 per cent alloying elements and is very strong. The material is resistant to oxidation and rust. Each cutlery has a PVD titanium coating with a gold finish 39 PIECE CUTLERY SET INCLUDES: Mepra 39-piece set includes 6x European tablespoon, 6x table fork, 6x European coffee spoon, 6x table knife, 6x salad fork, 6x salad knife, 1 serving spoon, 1 serving fork and 1 soup ladle. A complete flatware set for 6 table settings., Weight: 1.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: MEPRA