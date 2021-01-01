Cuccio - Veneer Gel Nail Polish - Sweet Treat - Soak Off Lacquer for Manicures & Pedicures, Full Coverage - Long Lasting, High Shine - Cruelty, Gluten, Formaldehyde & Toluene Free - 0.43 oz, I0098107

Cuccio Veneer is a 100% Polish Free, Soak Off Gel Formula that is both LED and UV curable offering up to 21 days of wear, with proper application Cuccio Veneer offers wearability that is unparalleled by any of the competition, this is because we use a pure gel base and not a polish / gel hybrid Formulated with our patented Triple Pigmentation Technology, Cuccio offers rich color coverage in just one coat and full coverage in two coats Made in the USA and Gluten, Formaldehyde Tosylamide, Formaldehyde Resin, Toluene, DBP, Camphor, Xylene, Ethyl Tosylamide, Parabens, Fragrance, Triplehenyl Phosphate, Acetone, Lead and Cruelty Free Check out our PEEL IT! PRE-BASE, this barrier is an air-dry product that gets layered between Fuse and your Base Coat, allowing you to safely peel off your nail bed w/no damage (if applied properly)