From fairtex
Velztorm Dolabra Gaming & Entertainment Desktop PC (AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-Core, 128GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD + 3TB HDD (3.5), GeForce RTX 2060, 5xUSB 3.1.
Upgraded Seal is opened for Hardware/Software upgrade only to enhance performance. No Display; Ethernet LAN (RJ-45), No Webcam, . Powerful Performance with AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Hexa Core 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 3.70GHz Processor (upto 4.6 GHz, 32MB Cache, 6-Cores) ; GeForce RTX 2060, 6GB GDDR6, DirectX 12 Ultimate, VR Ready, G-SYNC. High Speed and Multitasking 128GB DDR4 DIMM; 750W Power Supply, Air Cooling CPU Cooler; Black Color, . Enormous Storage 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD + 3TB HDD; 5 USB 3.1 Gen1, 3 USB 2.0, 1 HDMI, 1 Display Port (DP), USB 3.1 Type-C Gen1, 1 x Microphone Jack, 1 x Headphone Jack. Windows 10 Pro, 1 Year Manufacturer warranty from GreatPriceTech (Professionally upgraded by GreatPriceTech)