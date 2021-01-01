From fairtex
Velztorm Ballizta Custom Built Powerful Gaming Desktop PC (AMD Ryzen 9-5950X 16-Core, 64GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD + 6TB HDD (3.5), GeForce RTX 3080.
Advertisement
Upgraded Seal is opened for Hardware/Software upgrade only to enhance performance. No Display; 802.11n Wifi, Ethernet LAN (RJ-45), No Webcam, . Powerful Performance with AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 3.4GHz Processor (upto 4.9 GHz, 64MB Cache, 16-Cores) ; GeForce RTX 3080, 10GB GDDR6X PCIe 4.0, DirectX 12, VR Ready, G-SYNC. High Speed and Multitasking 64GB DDR4 DIMM; 750W Power Supply, RGB Lighting 240mm AIO Liquid CPU Cooler; Black Color, . Enormous Storage 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD + 6TB HDD; USB 3.0 Type-A, 4 USB 3.1 Gen2, 1 USB 2.0, 1 HDMI, 1 Display Port (DP), 2xUSB 3.2 Type-C Gen1, 1 x Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack. Windows 10 Pro, 1 Year Manufacturer warranty from GreatPriceTech (Professionally upgraded by GreatPriceTech)