With this chaise lounge, your children will now be able to enjoy the comfort that adults experience with a comfortable recliner that was made just for them. Designed to mimic the traditional chaise lounge, this piece is a glamorous touch for any room. The lounge is constructed from durable wood and plywood material with the purple velvet upholstery to match a variety of decor styles. Get this lounge today and provide your child a place to relax while reading or playing with their devices. Benzara Velvet Upholstered Wooden Chaise Lounge in Purple | BM194973