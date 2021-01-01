From rosdorf park
Velvet Upholstered Barstools With Button Tufted Dining Chair Set Of 2
Advertisement
Update your dining room décor with thisVelvet Upholstered Dining Chair. Designed with a charming modern farmhouse aesthetic, this collection features elegant tufting, exquisite nailhead trim, padded seat and back with soft, stain-resistant velvet upholstery, and a décorative metal ring on the chair back for a delightful finishing touch.This is a distinctive dining chair perfect for the modern home.