Introducing the next evolution to the Bernat Velvet Family – Bernat Velvet Plus. With the same beautiful velvety texture and shine as the original Bernat Velvet, Bernat Velvet Plus has a super bulky gauge, allowing you to stitch up luxurious afghans and pillows quicker than ever before. This 100% polyester yarn is ultra-soft, plush, and available in gorgeous jewel tones and neutrals. Projects made with Bernat Velvet Plus are sure to be the perfect accent in any home.