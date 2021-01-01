Velvet Pendant 100/150 by Axolight - Color: Orange - Finish: White - (USVEL100L10ARBC)

The Velvet Suspension 100/150 by Fly Design Studio, from AXO Light, is a beautiful and functional lighting source for todays modern interiors. Featuring a stylish drum shade with a ponge fabric bottom diffuser, this pendant lamp is secured to a sturdy metal frame suspended from an adjustable cord. The exterior of the shade has a unique velvet finish that instantly adds texture and personality to dining areas, corridors, and foyers. The flared shade brings subdued ambient lighting, as this fixture is compatible with both incandescent and halogen lamping. The Velvet Suspension 100/150 is available in a small or large version and shade color combos include Blue/Black, Ivory/Warm Whtie, Blue/White, Orange/Black, Brown/White, and Orange/White. Started in Venice, Italy, in 1996, Axolight produces luminaires from a strong glass blowing heritage. Blending tradition with avant-garde, contemporary techniques, their creations are luxurious yet minimal and revel in the contrast between light and darkness. With collections like Spillray, featuring pieces that resemble upside-down glasses, and Avir, with its vibrant spirals, Axolight uses quality materials and elegant shapes to create one of a kind, memorable statements. Color: Orange. Finish: White