King Velvet Paisley Print Quilt Sham Navy - Threshold

Create a distinguished, elegant look in your sleeping quarters with this Velvet Paisley Sham from Threshold™. Made from soft fabric with sturdy backing for cushioned comfort, this velvet pillow sham features a subtle quilted pattern along with an allover lovely paisley print on the front to add unique style to your space. This pillow sham comes with an inner envelope closure for easy insertion and removal of pillow inserts. Simply mix and match this paisley pillow sham with your choice of bedding and other decorative pillows to create an appealing aesthetic in any sleeping space. Color: Navy.