Exclusive Home Curtains Velvet Teal Heavyweight 54 in. W x 108 in. L Pinch Pleat Top, Curtain Panel (Set of 2), Blue

The Velvet Pinch Pleat heavyweight window curtain panels bring a rich and luxurious look and feel to any room. These beautiful panels are the ultimate finishing touch to beautify any window setting. The Velvet window curtain panels are constructed with 7 hidden tabs. These panels can be hung on your favorite curtain rod up to 1 5/8" dimeter leaving the pinch pleat top to add a special touch to the finished look of your window decor. The 52" overall fabric width a the bottom of the panel adds fullness and provides a luxurious feel. Our curtain panels are perfect for any living room, bedroom, family room, dining room, bathroom and office. Our stylish designs will suit any window space. Color: Teal.