Velvet Futon Sofa Bed with 5 Golden Metal Legs, Sleeper Sofa Couch with Two Pillows, Convertible Loveseat for Living Room and Bedroom, Pink

Product Overview Description / Features - A couch, can be converted to a fully functioning futon sleeper in few seconds, it is an excellent option for your home, office, and guest room. - Founded on a solid and manufactured wood frame with metal mechanisms, clean-lined silhouette with an angled backrest, tight square arms, enveloped in tailored velvet upholstery, - Tufted back, sloped arms style. - Tapered solid rubber wood legs - Soft and comfortable velvet fabric. - The backrest has 3 angles for adjusting to meet various requirements.(see the pictures) - 2 same color/fabric toss pillows included. - Open the zipper on bottom of the sofa, take out the arms, legs, and hardware, then takes few minutes to assemble the sofa - There is little color difference due to photograph shooting and monitor displayed. Thanks for your kindly understanding. Any questions, please feel free to contact us. Product Details Weights & Dimensions Overall - sofa: 74.8”x30.7”x33”H Open size- sleeper: 74.8”x39.4”x27”H Back Cushion: 16.1”H Seat Width: 67.3” Seat Depth: 19.8” Seat Height: 17.7” Arm Height: 22” Leg Height: 8.6” Product Weight: 88 LBS Gross Weight: 99 LBS Carton size: 39.37”x34.25”x8.66” 39.37”x34.25”x8.66” Specifications Product Type: Sleeper Sofa Sleeper Size: Twin Seating Capacity: 2 Upholstery Material: 100% Velvet Upholstery Colour: Dark Grey, Green, Navy blue, Pink Leg Material / Color: Choc wood legs Seat Fill Material: Foam Back Fill Material: Foam Frame Material: Solid + Manufactured Wood Seat Construction: Solid wood + Sinuous Spring Arm Type: Square Arm Seat Style: Tight Seat Back Type: Tufted back Pillows: 2 included Back & Seat: Not removable Minimum Door width: 10” Weight Capacity: 600 LBS Product Care: Wipe with dry cloth Intended Use: Residential Use Country of Origin: China Shipping: Courier Assembly Assembly Required: Yes Level of Assembly: Partial Assembly