88" Velvet Flared Arm Sofa

There is a comfortable and stylish sofa at home, which can make your home brighter. This Chesterfield sofa is decorated with deep buttons to add a classic gorgeous style to your living room or study. It is made of a mixture of solid wood and engineered wood, and is supported by tapered legs with solid color finishes. The rolled arms and square backrest are cushioned and filled with foam to provide support during movie nights. Fabric: Blue Velvet