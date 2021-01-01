From velour beauty
Velour Lashes Lash Scissors
Created to trim false lashes, Too Sharp Lash Scissors feature a pointed tip for precise trimming and a sharp blade designed for a clean cut. Stainless steel makes the scissors sturdy and maintains sharpness.\n\nHow do I use it: Gently remove false lashes (not included) you intend to wear from tray and measure lash to fit the length of your eyelid. Trim the lash band just shy of your natural eye length. Trim from the outer corner to maintain the style.\n\nFrom Velour Lashes.\n\nIncludes: