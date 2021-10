With her tall black hat and long nose, Velma witch may seem frightening at first. But Velma mostly enjoys a quiet life of mulling cider and baking pumpkin pie. It's only on Halloween night when Velma feels the urge to fly through the night and cast spells on unsuspecting trick-or-treaters below. But Velma's hijinks don't cause much harm, and she always reverses all her spells at midnight.