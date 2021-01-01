Enjoy the convenience of a super-soft sheet combined with a blanket. The Vellux Sheet Blanket is versatile and offers lightweight coverage for those who prefer to sleep without a top sheet. Use it as an added layer on your bed, or use instead of a comforter during warmer months. Made with 100% cotton fabric and bordered with 2-in of sateen woven trim, this sheet blanket is conveniently machine washable and available in a versatile range of colors: White, Light Gray, Light Blue, Charcoal Gray, and Tan. 100% Cotton. WestPoint Home Vellux Sheet Blanket Light Blue 108-in x 90-in Cotton Blanket | 027399035840