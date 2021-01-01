From safavieh
Safavieh Vellor 5-Piece Metal Frame Patio Conversation Set with Safavieh Cushion(s) Included | PAT7516A
Life's a beach, and with this Vellor Living Set you'll be sure to bring this relaxed coastal lifestyle to the porch or patio. Vellor comes with two armchairs and one loveseat in black and topped with plush beige cushions, enticing you to find the perfect arrangement around its glass topped coffee table.