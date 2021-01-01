Vellavi LED Chandelier by Tech Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (700VLV36B-LED922)

The Vellavi LED Chandelier by Tech Lighting brings a smooth and seamless elegance to any space. Its gleaming metal ring hovers effortlessly in midair, held to a circular canopy by thin cables. The slender ring contains LED modules that flow through small lenses lining its interior. Its vibrant and encompassing glow fills the room and enhances the luster of its metal framework, which may patina over time for a more rustic look. Founded in 1987, Tech Lighting is the leading brand for modern decorative and specification grade architectural lighting. With a passion for innovation, original design and uncompromising quality, Tech Lighting delivers iconic and timeless indoor and outdoor lighting collections. By collaborating closely with lighting and interior designers to understand their needs and to solve their toughest challenges, the company has developed a reputation for excellence in contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. Lighting is the only design element that impacts every other design element in a space and the Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Shape: Round. Color: Black. Finish: Nightshade Black