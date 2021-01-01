Veli Large Pendant Light by Slamp - Color: Grey (VEL78SOS0003H_000)

The Veli Large Pendant Light by Slamp is designed by hand to evoke the frills of a tailor-made dress. When turned on, this unique design diffuses warm illumination in an unmistakable and inimitable way. Hung from a dome-shaped ceiling canopy, the pendant light features a shade and diffuser made of Slamps patented material Opalflex, which combines the strength of plastic with the reflective qualities of glass. Color is added to the Opalflex through silk screen printing, and 59.06â€ of the cord are included in the shipment. Slamp is a playful and sophisticated decorative lighting company that was founded in Italy in 1994. Their contemporary designs, which use patented and innovative materials, are high quality and highly creative. From floor lamps that experiment with light and shadow to prismatic LED pendants that play with soft and sharp lines, excellence in design makes Slamp a renowned name in decorative Italian lighting. Shape: Abstract. Color: Grey.