Veli Foliage Pendant Light by Slamp (VEL78SOST003FG000)

The Veli Foliage Pendant Light from Slamp was inspired by the world of high fashion and brings a soft yet striking visual to interiors as it illuminates. Drawn to designs that express emotion and poetry, designer Adriano Rachele created this fixture that gives the sense that it is floating and moving as it hovers in place. Crafted from Slamps patented material Opalflex, this fixture consists of a combination of technopolymers and glass that lend it is dimensional gradient color while its integrated light flows through every part of its shape. Slamp is a playful and sophisticated decorative lighting company that was founded in Italy in 1994. Their contemporary designs, which use patented and innovative materials, are high quality and highly creative. From floor lamps that experiment with light and shadow to prismatic LED pendants that play with soft and sharp lines, excellence in design makes Slamp a renowned name in decorative Italian lighting. Shape: Abstract.