BALTA Velde Navy 5 ft. x 7 ft. Abstract Area Rug, Blue

An innovative rug collection mixing ultra-soft multicolored polyester pile in a creamy loop construction, for a unique high-low structure, adding a sophisticated 3D-effect to every design. The combination of the richness in color, strengthened by the lush sheen, and the visual structural relief effect, is what makes this collection stand out. These supple rugs in blends of cream and black tones, cream and dark blue hues and cream and warm brown shades, are non-shedding and will certainly add a touch of glamour to every room. Color: Navy.