Vela Arm Chandelier by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Gold - Finish: Gold - (105045-1017)

Hubbardton Forges Vela Arm Chandelier supplies soft yet radiant light for contemporary living spaces while showcasing a design that pays both an homage to lighting pieces of the past and ultra-contemporary fixtures of the present. The Vela Arm earns its name through its five titular arms, each armed with an incandescent bulb (not included) and a clear glass diffuser, which allows the piece to radiate a warm, ambient light. The piece is ideal for use in areas like dining spaces, kitchens, and dining rooms. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Round. Color: Gold. Finish: Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting