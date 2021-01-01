Vehicle CB Radio Mobile Radio Antenna NMO Mount Fix Bracket Lip Mount with UHF PL259 Male Connector 5m 165 feet RG58 U Cable for Car Truck CB Radio.

Compatible with: Cobra, Uniden, Midland, Galaxy, AnyTone, SAMCOM, Stryker, President, Tram, Radioddity, Pro Trucker, Vehicle Car SUV Truck Ham Radio, Mobile Radio, Two Way Radio, Amateur Radio Ham Radio. Feature: with Through Hole Mounting Fixed Bracket Lip Mount Antenna Mounting Connector: NMO Mount 50 Ohm Connector; Cable Connector: UHF PL259 Male 50 Ohm Connector; Cable: RG58/U 50 Ohm Coaxial Cable; Length: 5m / 16.5 Feet Package List: 1 x Lip Mount Bracket with Cable (including Hexagon Wrench) (As the Picture Shown)