From virbac
Veggiedent Fr3sh Chews For Dogs (Pack Of 15) (May Vary) (Small)
Incorporates innovative technology which targets the causes of halitosis in dogs in three ways - cleanses, cools and addresses digestive causes of bad breath. - Significantly improve dogs breath from day one for a full 24 hours, as well as continued breath improvement over a two-week period. - Ninety percent of owners highlighted an improvement in bad breath following use of the chews. - Size: Small. - Gender: Unisex Adult