Vegetarian Slow Cooker Recipe Book: 30 Easy Set It & Forget It Meals Maria Holmes Author

Get best selling author Maria Holmes' 30 favorite vegetarian slow cooker recipes! Vegetarian Slow Cooker Recipe Book: 30 Easy Set It & Forget It Meals is the first book written by Maria Holmes, a home cook with a passion for preparing simple and delicious meals for her family and friends. Over the past few months, Maria's family has been trying to convince her to share her love for, and knowledge of, cooking. After much persuasion, Maria decided to write her first cookbook. This brand new best selling vegetarian slow cooker recipe book is a compilation of 30 delicious, healthy and easy to prepare meat-free crockpot meals. Each of these recipes have been prepared by Ms. Holmes herself and tested on not only her family, but countless food connoisseurs who gave these meals two thumbs up for pleasant flavors, fragrant aromas, great textures and amazing colors. The book has a great introduction to vegetarian slow cooking and the recipes are divided into six chapters. In the introduction, readers will learn the benefits of slow cooking and the keys to preparing successful slow-cooker meals. You will also discover useful guidelines to help you adapt your favorite slow cooker recipes to meet your own individual tastes. Other useful advice includes how to choose the perfect slow cooker recipes and how to add the ingredients into the slow cooker to ensure that your recipes come out picture-perfect and delicious every time. The last part of the introduction includes clear, step-by-step instructions and helpful tips for cooking dried beans in a slow cooker. But Chapter 1 through Chapter 6 is where you will find all the delectably tasty and healthy vegetarian slow cooker recipes. Even if you are not a vegetarian, you will find that these delicious recipes can please everyone's palates. So, here is the list of those vegetarian slow cooker recipes that are waiting for you to enjoy: - Chapter 1: Soups - Chapter 2: Beans - Chapter 3: Chilies - Chapter 4: Potatoes - Chapter 5: Rices - Chapter 6: Desserts In conclusion, Vegetarian Slow Cooker Recipe Book: 30 Easy Set it & Forget It Meals by Maria Holmes is the ultimate choice for anyone who wishes to prepare easy set it and forget vegetarian slow cooker meals.