Vegetarian Pressure Cooker Recipe Book: 50 High Pressure Recipes for Busy People Maria Holmes Author

Imagine being able to prepare a Chickpea and Mixed Vegetable Stew in 14 minutes or a Creamy Rice Pudding with Sun-Dried Cranberries in only 7 minutes. That's a complete meal in less than half an hour! Enjoy these recipes and more in this outstanding cookbook. Fast food preparation, versatility and convenience are just some of the benefits you will enjoy with your pressure cooker. Whether you are new to pressure cooking or an experienced cook looking for great vegetarian pressure cooker recipes, this is a must-have for your cookbook collection. With this cookbook, you will be able to create these delicious vegetarian dishes: Eggplant Caponata, Moroccan Harira Soup with Chickpeas, Biryani, Warm Gigandes Bean Salad, Spanish Potatoes and Chickpeas, Roasted Garlic Risotto with Asiago, Black Bean Chili, Poached Winter Fruit Compote, Lemon Cheesecake, Mixed Berry and Red Fruit Jam. This guide to pressure cooking also includes: * What food is best prepared in a pressure cooker * How to adapt your conventional vegetarian recipes for the pressure cooker * Important steps to successfully preparing pressure cooker meals * Extensive section providing tips for preparing beans for pressure cooking * A wide variety of vegetarian recipes, from starters to entrées to desserts, and more! So gather up your courage and crank up your pressure cooker. Once you have served a perfect risotto after work, you will be hooked. And you will never get tired of this versatile piece of kitchen equipment. In fact, you won't know what you did without it.