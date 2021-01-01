Vegetarian Dash Diet Cookbook: Delicious, Healthy and Easy Recipes to Enjoy a Low-Sodium Diet. Lower Your Blood Pressure, Boost Your Metabolism and Lo

~ 55% OFF for Bookstores only! BUY NOW at $23.95 instead of $34.95! ~ Are you trying to reduce your salt intake but struggle with being on a vegetarian diet?Your customers won't be able to stop reading this amazing cookbook!DASH stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension and is a world-famous low-sodium diet specifically designed to reduce the blood pressure in those who follow it. DASH diet is also very helpful in preventing the development of other diseases such as obesity and osteoporosis. By lowering hypertension, the DASH Diet benefits those at risk or already fighting against Type 2 diabetes. You don't have to suffer from any of the above to follow the DASH Diet. Taking care of your body by actively exercising and minding what you eat is the first step to stay away from potentially life-threatening diseases. This and more is covered in Vegetarian Dash Diet Cookbook. The aim to support you in learning all you need about this globally recognized diet, to help you get healthy and lose weight by preparing delicious meals that taste nothing like a diet! Among other things this book includes:· Appetizers recipes· Soups recipes · Salad recipes· A lot of innovative recipes to enjoy your favorite ingredients while losing weight and keeping your blood pressure in checkEven if you have tried and failed to stick to a diet before, the recipes and tips included in this guide can boost your resilience and help you remain on track towards your health and weight goals! Whether you are new to DASH Diet and are taking the first steps to improve your body and health, or are just looking for some new recipes to make your DASH meals enjoyable, this is the book you are looking for. Buy it NOW and let your customers get addicted to this incredible book!