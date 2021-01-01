Vegetarian Cookbook for Beginners: The Essential Vegetarian Cookbook to Get Started Rockridge Press Author

With Vegetarian Cookbook for Beginners, discover the guilt-free way to get healthy. As awareness of the health and environmental benefits of vegetarianism grows, millions of people are now switching to a vegetarian diet. Vegetarian Cookbook for Beginners will show you how to start a vegetarian diet so you can live with a clearer conscience, lose weight naturally, lower your cholesterol, and decrease your risk of chronic disease. Vegetarian Cookbook for Beginners will teach you how to cut out meat, without cutting out flavor and satisfaction. With more than 150 hearty, comforting meals to please the whole family, Vegetarian Cookbook for Beginners makes it easy to start a vegetarian diet. Vegetarian Cookbook for Beginners will get you started on the path toward a healthy, meat-free lifestyle with: More than 150 simple and hearty Vegetarian Cookbook recipes 14-day Vegetarian Cookbook meal plan to get you started Overview of the lasting health benefits of going vegetarian Tips from Vegetarian Cookbook on transforming your kitchen to be vegetarian-friendly Detailed nutritional advice to make sure you get all your nutrients Practical tips for a successful transition to a vegetarian diet Vegetarian Cookbook for Beginners is your guide to experiencing the delicious, lifelong benefits of going vegetarian.