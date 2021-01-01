From vegan vegetarianism clothing
Vegan Vegetarianism Clothing Vegan Vegetarian Quote Your Bacon Had A Mom Anti Meat Eater Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Hilarious letter print saying, "Your Bacon Had A Mom". A funny way to campaign against animal cruelty and eating meat. A fun present for men and women who lives a vegetarian, vegan, veganism life! This will surely be a head-turner of a fellow plant-based eater! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only