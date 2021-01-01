The Lip Bar Vegan Lip Gloss with Argan Oil, Bourgeois, 0.30 fl oz

The Lip Bar lightweight and never-sticky vegan lip gloss formula is our cleanest lip formula, infused with moisturizing ingredients like Argan Oil and Vitamin E for the ultimate gloss experience! Super pigmented, 80% organic and the best part is the formula is silky, not sticky. Not to mention, the color payoff with these beauties is EXTREME — all you really need is one quick swipe to shut it down for hours on end. And the texture is so lightweight, you'll barely even notice you're wearing anything. But everyone else will, in the best way possible! You can thank us later. Our lip gloss collection: 1) Features highly-pigmented and sheer glossy shades that make your pout pop; 2) Allows you to shine bright without that uncomfortable sticky feeling; 3) Complements multiple complexions; 4) Includes a precise applicator to help you smooth on quickly ; 5) Is super-moisturizing, lightweight, and can last for hours. The Lip Bar is Black-Owned, Women-Led, Inclusive, Vegan and Cruelty-Free. We make make up easy.