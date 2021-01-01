Vegan Cookbook for Teens: 100 Easy and Nutritious Plant-Based Recipes Barb Musick Author

Make healthy, plant-based meals with this easy teen cookbook Whether teens want to be kinder to animals, the environment, or their own bodies, there are so many good reasons to explore veganism! This teen cookbook makes plant-based cooking fun, flavorful, and easy. It’s filled with 100 crave-worthy recipes for both classic comfort foods and creative new flavor combinations. Basic everyday ingredients and step-by-step recipe instructions help simplify vegan cooking so teens can gain confidence and build kitchen skills that will last a lifetime. This vegan teen cookbook includes: An intro to plant-based eating—Find a breakdown of key nutrients that vegans need to include in their diets and learn how to choose healthy ingredients for balanced nutrition.Recipes designed for teens—Explore dishes that are tailored to teens’ tastes and dietary needs, featuring nutritious, whole-food ingredients without sacrificing flavor.Cooking tips and tricks—This book shows teens how to become better cooks with detailed instructions for basic cooking techniques, staying safe in the kitchen, and fixing common mistakes.Discover the joy of vegan cooking with the simple recipes in this teen cookbook.