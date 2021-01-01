Pacifica Vegan Collagen Skin Solve Primer - 1 fl oz

Your best skin, solved. This clean, silicone-free face primer serum is formulated with super-hydrating skin-loving ingredients like vegan collagen, hyaluronic acid, caffeine and jasmine and orange flower extract to help improve skin texture and hydration, while light-reflecting pigments softly blur skin for radiant, smooth looking skin. This 3-in-1 primer bridges the gap between skincare and makeup. Use as the last step in your skincare routine and first step in your makeup routine. What’s more to love? This pretty bottle is 100percent glass for less plastic usage and recycling options. Best For: All beautiful skin! Ingredients We Love: •Vegan Collagen - Super hydrating, helps improve skin texture •Hyaluronic Acid - Super hydration, holds 1000 times its weight in water •Floral Extracts - Super-hydrating •Caffeine - Helps de-puff skin 100percent Vegan and Cruelty-free Pacifica Promise: Formulated without parabens, phthalates, or mineral oil (and a huge list of other things your skin doesn’t love) Directions: Apply to clean skin. Blend well in a circular motion Better Packaging: Custom pastel bottle is 100percent glass and may be curbside recycled right from home. Check your local recycling policies. Recycle with Pacifica: We take your used Pacifica products and sort them, so your plastics make it to the right place. Learn more about our recycling program on PacificaBeauty.com