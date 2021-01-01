This little pair of hand-painted blue lovebirds are this season's hottest seller, and are just part of the best-selling Birdlife range of tableware. Movers and Shakers! This charismatic pair of blue Bird Salt and Pepper Shakers have all the charm of Hannah's ornamental birds, but with the added bonus of spicing-up your life! They would look great on display in your kitchen as well as livening up the dinner table. Available in a beautiful recycled card gift box, with an illustrated sticker on the front, they make the perfect affordable present. Also available in the yellow red and green and in Birdy and Toadstool designs. High-fired earthenware Ceramic. Made in Sri Lanka. Not dishwasher safe. Vegan Blue Bird Salt & Pepper Shakers Hannah Turner