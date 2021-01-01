From dainolite
Dainolite VEG-248P Vega 8 Light 24" Wide Sputnik Chandelier Black / Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Dainolite VEG-248P Vega 8 Light 24" Wide Sputnik Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from metalSloped ceiling compatible(8) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (1) 8" downrod, (1) 11", and (1) 20" downrodUL, CUL, ETL, and CSA rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 24"Maximum Hanging Height: 42"Width: 24"Depth: 24"Product Weight: 11 lbsCanopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 8Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Black / Polished Chrome