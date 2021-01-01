From baxton studio
Baxton Studio Veera 29.5 in. Walnut and Black Adjustable Swivel Bar Stool (Set of 2)
Cultivate a cool, modern look in your dining area with the Veera bar stool. Made in China, this bar stool features a walnut brown finish that complements the black metal frame. A swivel seat and solid footrest lend ample comfort while dining. Height adjustable to fit your needs, this bar stool is easy to coordinate with a wide range of decorative styles. Requiring assembly, the Veera bar stool is well suited for both kitchens and bar areas. Color: Walnut and Black.