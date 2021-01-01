Veer Drafting Stool Armor Gray - Modway

Chart new territory while seated from the comfort of the Veer Drafting Stool. Veer features a form-fitted breathable mesh back and padded waterfall mesh seat to keep your back and thighs posture perfect. Easily adjust the height of Veer's arms to match your seating position and height. Adjust the seat height with a one-touch pneumatic lift with hooded dual-wheel casters to ensure effortless gliding over carpeted offices. Complete with a foot ring and extra tall gas cylinder, Veer is a drafting stool built for the progressive minded. The Veer Drafting Stool is perfect for school, work, or home use. Color: Gray.