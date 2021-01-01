Vector Sofa and Armchair in Ocean Blue and Gold

Mid Century - Modern Sofa and Armchair Set Perfect for Living Room Use. Set of 2|Armchair Measures: 35.83 in. Length, 29.53 in. Height, 32.68 in. Depth. Sofa Measures: 81.5 in. Length, 29.53 in. Height, 32.68 in. Depth.|Stainless Steel Metal Frame with Polished Brass Finish. |Upholstered in Luxurious Velvet with High Density Foam Filled Padding |Tufted Button Accent Design for Plush Details |Geometric Triangle Hollow 4-Leg Base. |Seat Height: 18.5"|Delivered to you Fully Assembled! No Assembly Required!|.Dynamic. Contemporary. Upscale. Freshen up your living space with the Vector Accent Chair. Featuring a subtly geometric frame and open cutout feet, the design combines clean architectural lines with posh texture for an eye catching look. Rows of deep button tufts accentuate either side of the chair, emphasizing the plush cushioning beneath its tailored velvet upholstery. It's luxe polished brass finish perfects the look. Coordinate with the matching Vector Sofa for a stylish update to your decor.