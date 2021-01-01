4'x6' Vector Outdoor Boho Scatter Rug Turquoise/White - Christopher Knight Home

Give your outdoor space a treat with a rug that offers both color and texture for all to enjoy. This Christopher Knight Home Vector 4' X 6' Outdoor Boho Scatter Rug is hand-crafted with care and offers a lovely woven texture with a charming southwestern design that will instantly uplift the atmosphere of your backyard or patio. With meticulous texture and intricate design, this rug will create an environment that redefines your décor. Seamlessly blending into any arrangement with its understated design, this rug is not only one-of-a-kind but is also resilient, making this the perfect outdoor accessory. Pattern: Geometric.