Worry-free stainless: made of 18-gauge stainless steel from the industry leader, with a polished satin finish that will withstand everyday kitchen tasks. Overall dimensions: 43-in left-to-right x 22-in front-to-back x 9-in deep; fits minimum cabinet size 45-inch. Dual mount installation: provides versatility, installing as a fashionable undermount with an edgeless finish or an easy drop-in with rim extending over the countertop surface. Whisper steel sound dampening: sound-dampening pads reduce clank, keeping your kitchen clear of excess noise from running water and disposal vibration. Precision drain: sloped, elegant lines on the bottom of the bowl ensure an easy, clean drain every time. More usable bowl surface: rear drain location maximizes usable bowl surface and conveniently creates extra cabinet space beneath the sink. Quick, fuss-friendly installation: pre-installed clip system makes for easy and fast installation. Optional accessories: bottom sink protection grid FAB100 (2), 3.5-in diameter strainer basket 906 (chrome) or 906SN (satin nickel). Franke Vector Dual-Mount 43-in x 22.5-in Stainless Steel Triple Bowl 2-Hole Kitchen Sink | HFT4322-2