Viking VDR5488B 48 Inch Wide 7.27 Cu. Ft. Free Standing Dual Fuel Range with Vari-Speed Dual Flow Convection and SureSpark Ignition System Alluvial

Viking VDR5488B 48 Inch Wide 7.27 Cu. Ft. Free Standing Dual Fuel Range with Vari-Speed Dual Flow Convection and SureSpark Ignition System

Description

Viking VDR5488B 48 Inch Wide 7.27 Cu. Ft. Free Standing Dual Fuel Range with Vari-Speed Dual Flow Convection and SureSpark Ignition System Features: Large 7.27 cu. ft. capacity is spacious enough for even bigger meals Features 8 sealed dual fuel burners Turn knob controls offer easy, intuitive access to settings Included viewing window offers access to check on your food without opening the door Includes a 2-year manufacturer warranty for parts and labor and a 5 year warranty for the burners Product Technologies: Vari-Speed Dual Flow Convection : This two-speed convection system is capable of turning the fan in both directions, providing maximum airflow. This improved air movement capability delivers consistently delicious results. SureSpark Ignition System: The exclusive SureSpark Ignition System makes getting started a breeze with automatic ignition and lets you keep going with automatic re-ignition should the burners ever accidentally go out. Specifications: Total Capacity: 7.27 cu. ft. Back Left Burner BTU: 15000 Back Right Burner BTU: 15000 Middle Burner BTU: 15000 Front Left Burner BTU: 15000 Front Right Burner BTU: 18500 Broil Element: Yes Convection: Yes Sabbath Mode: No Self Cleaning: Yes Depth: 24-5/16" Height: 35-7/8" Width: 47-7/8" Dual Fuel Ranges Alluvial Blue

