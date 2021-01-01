From viking
Viking VDR5486GLP 48 Inch Wide 7.27 Cu. Ft. Free Standing Dual Fuel Range with TruConvec Convection Cooking and SureSpark Ignition System White
Viking VDR5486GLP 48 Inch Wide 7.27 Cu. Ft. Free Standing Dual Fuel Range with TruConvec Convection Cooking and SureSpark Ignition System Features: Large 7.27 cu. ft. capacity is spacious enough for even bigger meals Features 6 sealed dual fuel burners Turn knob controls offer easy, intuitive access to settings Included viewing window offers access to check on your food without opening the door Includes a 2-year manufacturer warranty for parts and labor and a 5 year warranty for the burners Product Technologies: TruConvec Convection Cooking : Viking's exclusive oven air circulation system cooks food using only the heat from the rear convection element and fan-forced air, no direct heat from top or bottom. This allows for even heating and consistently delicious results! SureSpark Ignition System: The exclusive SureSpark Ignition System makes getting started a breeze with automatic ignition and lets you keep going with automatic re-ignition should the burners ever accidentally go out. Specifications: Total Capacity: 7.27 cu. ft. Back Left Burner BTU: 12500 Back Right Burner BTU: 12500 Middle Burner BTU: 15000 Front Left Burner BTU: 12500 Front Right Burner BTU: 16600 Broil Element: Yes Convection: Yes Sabbath Mode: No Self Cleaning: Yes Depth: 24-5/16" Height: 35-7/8" Width: 47-7/8" Dual Fuel Ranges White