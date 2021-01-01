Viking VDR5304B 30 Inch Wide 4.71 Cu. Ft. Free Standing Dual Fuel Range with SureSpark Ignition System and TruConvec Convection Cooking San Marzano

Viking VDR5304B 30 Inch Wide 4.71 Cu. Ft. Free Standing Dual Fuel Range with SureSpark Ignition System and TruConvec Convection Cooking Features: Large 4.71 cu. ft. capacity is spacious enough for even bigger meals Features 4 sealed dual fuel burners Turn knob controls offer easy, intuitive access to settings Included viewing window offers access to check on your food without opening the door Includes a 2-year manufacturer warranty for parts and labor and a 5 year warranty for the burners Product Technologies: SureSpark Ignition System : The exclusive SureSpark Ignition System makes getting started a breeze with automatic ignition and lets you keep going with automatic re-ignition should the burners ever accidentally go out. TruConvec Convection Cooking: Viking's exclusive oven air circulation system cooks food using only the heat from the rear convection element and fan-forced air, no direct heat from top or bottom. This allows for even heating and consistently delicious results! Specifications: Total Capacity: 4.71 cu. ft. Back Left Burner BTU: 15000 Back Right Burner BTU: 15000 Front Left Burner BTU: 15000 Front Right Burner BTU: 18500 Broil Element: Yes Convection: Yes Sabbath Mode: No Self Cleaning: Yes Depth: 24-5/16" Height: 35-7/8" Width: 29-7/8" Dual Fuel Ranges San Marzano Red