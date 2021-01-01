Kingston Brass VCTND723130 Aqua Eden 72-1/16" Free Standing Cast Iron Soaker Bathtub with Center Drain White Tub Soaking Freestanding

Kingston Brass VCTND723130 Aqua Eden 72-1/16" Free Standing Cast Iron Soaker Bathtub with Center Drain Product Features: Tub constructed of cast iron delivering durability and traditional appeal Covered under Kingston Brass' 1 year limited warranty Tub comes standard with a sloped back, furthering the users comfort Coordinates seamlessly with Kingston Brass's Aqua Eden collection Tub filler not included - freestanding or wall mounted tub filler is required Product Specifications: Overall Height: 30-5/16" (measured from the top of tub rim to the bottom of basin) Overall Width: 30-7/8" (measured from back most to front most point on outer rim) Overall Length: 72-1/16" (measured from left most to right most point on outer rim) Basin Width (Bottom): 15" (back to front measurement of the bottom of basin walls) Basin Length (Bottom): 43-5/16" (right to left measurement of the bottom of basin walls) Basin Width (Top): 24" (back to front measurement of the top of the basin walls) Water Depth: 18-1/2" (depth of water at tub's maximum capacity) Maximum Water Capacity: 30-gallons Drain Location: Center Freestanding White