vCommute Wallet Case Compatible with Apple iPhone 11 61inch 2019 Military Grade Drop Protection Flip Leather Cover Card Slot Holder with Kickstand.

Best Quality Guranteed. [PATENTED DESIGN IPHONE 11 WALLET CASE] vCommute combines functionality and protection. The hidden card slot securely stores IDs, credit or debit cards, or even transit cards; plus it does not interfere with Apple Pay. [MULTI-ANGLE MAGNETIC LOCK STAND] The foldable leather flap on the back of the case doubles as a kickstand so you can watch videos at desired angle and comfort. [MILITARY GRADE DROP PROTECTION WITH CORNERGUARD TECHNOLOGY] Dual-layer polycarbonate and TPU with CornerGuard meets military drop-test standard (MIL-STD 810G-516.6), surviving 26 drops from 4 feet high. [PRECISE CRAFTMANSHIP, DETAILED DESIGN] Precise cutouts and great tactile buttons designed to maintain the same great tactile feedback from your phones buttons. [COMPATIBLE WITH MAGNETIC CAR MOUNTS] This iPhone 11 wallet case comes with metal plates incorporated in the flap, therefore no additional plate