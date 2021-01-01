Viking VCBB5363EL 36 Inch Wide 20.4 Cu. Ft. Built-In Bottom Mount Refrigerator with ProChill Temperature Management and Left Door Swing Stainless

Viking VCBB5363EL 36 Inch Wide 20.4 Cu. Ft. Built-In Bottom Mount Refrigerator with ProChill Temperature Management and Left Door Swing Features:ProChill™ Temperature Management: ProChill Temperature Management System with variable speed DC Overdrive compressor. Single compressor system includes the quietest compressor available. Electronic controls provide precise temperature management with digital readout.Spillproof Plus™ Shelves: New Spillproof Plus™ shelves with Nano™ technology create an unseen barrier to corral unexpected spills and maximize usable space -- 3/8" thick tempered glass shelves afford industry-leading durabilityNew LED Lighting: Energy efficient and bright LED light is cast from the sidewalls and topFilter-Free Freshness: The Plasmacluster Ion Air Purifier™ makes use of ions to eliminate airborne mold spores and bacteria, eliminate odors and improve food preservationMetal Door Bins: Door bins constructed of durable metal provide lasting performance to store large items securelyNew Robust Hinges: Robust DuraHinge™ allows for maximal door rotation and unmatched durabilityAdjustable Humidity Zone Drawers: Soft-close humidity-controlled drawers keep your produce fresh and crispy till you're ready to enjoy itSpecifications:Accepts Custom Panels: NoCounter Depth: YesDefrost Type: AutomaticDepth: 24"Door Swing: LeftFreezer Capacity: 5.1Gallon Door Storage: YesHeight: 82-3/4"Humidity Control: YesLeveling Legs: YesNumber Of Shelves: 4Refrigerator Capacity: 15.3Reversible Door: NoSabbath Mode: YesTotal Capacity: 20.4Width: 36"Product Variations:FDBB5363EL: 36 Inch Wide Panel Ready Refrigerator with Left Door SwingFDBB5363ER: 36 Inch Wide Panel Ready Refrigerator with Right Door SwingVCBB5363EL (This Model): 36 Inch Wide Stainless Steel Refrigerator with Left Door SwingVCBB5363ER: 36 Inch Wide Stainless Steel Refrigerator with Right Door Swing Bottom Freezer Full Size Refrigerators Stainless Steel