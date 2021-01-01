Viking VBUI5240GR 24 Inch Wide 108 Can Capacity Right Handed Door Swing Beverage Center with 3 in 1 Adjustable Shelving Option Stainless Steel

Viking VBUI5240GR 24 Inch Wide 108 Can Capacity Right Handed Door Swing Beverage Center with 3 in 1 Adjustable Shelving Option Features: Thermal-efficient cabinet keeps the food fresh and energy bills down Choose the perfect temperature with the sleek, integrated controls UV-resistant, double pane glass door ensures your wine be damaged by harmful rays, ensuring your wine is in top condition Large design gives you the capacity to store 19 wine bottles or 108 cansControls can be locked to prevent any accidental changes to your settings Product Technologies: Dynamic Cooling Technology™: Never worry about cooling down your drinks quickly or worrying if your fridge is going to be able to maintain it's temperature. Dynamic Cooling Technology™ offers the industry's most stable temperature and the quickest cooling for your beverages. 3-in-1 Slide-Out Convertible Shelf™: Gives you the ability to customize the storage space to suit your needs. You can store food, you can store beverages, or you can remove the glass pane and store your wine bottles flat. Close Door Assist System™: Accidentally leaving the door open will never be a problem. The Close Door Assist System™ will gently close the door for you. Specifications: Depth to handle with door closed: 26-7/32"Depth with the door at a 90-degree angle: 46-13/32" Height: 34-3/4"Width: 23-7/8"Cutout Depth: 24"Cutout Height: 34" - 35"Cutout Width: 24" Product Weight: 160 lbs Sabbath Mode: YesPower Cable Length: 5'Voltage: 120VFrequency: 60 HzAmperage: 15A Wine and Beverage Stainless Steel