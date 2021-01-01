Kingston Brass VBTND663013NB Aqua Eden 66" Clawfoot Cast Iron Soaking Tub with Center Drain and Overflow - Includes Tub Claw Feet Black / White / Oil

Kingston Brass VBTND663013NB Aqua Eden 66" Clawfoot Cast Iron Soaking Tub with Center Drain and Overflow - Includes Tub Claw Feet Surround yourself with the perfumed aroma of your favorite candle, grab your favorite piece of literature, and soak all of the stresses of the day away with the all-encompassing embrace of one of Kingston Brass' finest products, the clawfoot tub. Since the late 19th century, the claw foot tub has stood prominent among bathroom fixtures for its outstanding grandeur. The Aqua Eden 66" double ended clawfoot tub with feet no faucet drillings will wholly beautify your home for years to come thanks to its durable and heavy cast iron construction. Elegantly crafted clawfoot tub feet are included to further elevate your home's traditional eminence.Kingston Brass VBTND663013NB Features:Covered under Kingston Brass' 1 year limited warrantyCast iron construction is durable and will last a lifetimeClawfoot style soaking tub adds a classic look and a calm bathing experienceInstalls in a clawfoot configurationCenter drain placementDrain assembly sold separatelyEquipped with overflow assembly permitting the user to enjoy a deep soak without worrying about spillageTub Specifications:Overall Height: 19-1/8" (bottom to top of tub)Overall Length: 66" (left to right of tub)Overall Width: 66" (front to back of tub)Basin Depth: 30" (top to bottom of basin)Drain Connection: 2-1/16" Clawfoot Black / White / Oil Rubbed Bronze