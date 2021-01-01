VBAKE722-Floral Pumpkins 1 By Sara Baker, Ready To Hang Framed

"Floral Pumpkins 1" Vignette is by Artisan Sara Baker. This 1-21"X12" & 1-12"X21" decorative white framed wall art. Seasonal Fall touch for kids room; looks like faded colors of pumpkins. Our products are proudly made by skilled American workers. The surface of our framed art is textured with a fade resistant coating, so no glass is necessary. A vegetable-based glue is used in the production of our products, and our frames are crafted from 100% recycled material. In keeping with our environmentally friendly approach towards manufacturing. Arrives ready to hang.