From hp

VB050 LA-9511P HP Envy 4-12 4T-12 Core I5-3337U CPU AMD HD8750M 2GB GPU Motherboard 713813-001 Laptop Motherboards

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Part Number: 713813-001 713813-501 713813-601 Model: VB050 LA-9511P

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com