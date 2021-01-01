Victoria and Albert VB-DRA-40-NO Drayton 15-3/4" Circular Limestone Vessel Bathroom Sink Gloss White Fixture Lavatory Sink Natural Stone

Victoria and Albert VB-DRA-40-NO Drayton 15-3/4" Circular Limestone Vessel Bathroom Sink The Drayton 40 traditional countertop basin is designed to complement the Drayton and any of our traditional freestanding bathtubs.Victoria and Albert VB-DRA-40-NO Features:Covered under Victoria and Albert's 25 year warrantyConstructed of limestoneCoordinates with products from the Drayton lineVessel installationCenter drain location provides optimal draining capabilityOverflow not includedVictoria and Albert VB-DRA-40-NO Specifications:Overall Length: 15-3/4" (left to right of sink)Overall Width: 15-3/4" (front to back of sink)Basin Length: 7-5/8" (left to right of basin)Basin Width: 7-5/8" (front to back of basin)Basin Depth: 4-1/8" (top to bottom of basin)Drain Connection Size: 1-3/4"Minimum Cabinet Size: 19" Natural Stone Gloss White