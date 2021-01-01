VAYDEER Monitor Stand Riser with USB3.0 Hub Support Data Transfer and Charging Macbook iMac Steel Desk Organizer-002

Features:- ?Wireless Charging Compatible?The monitor stand riser is engaged with a wireless charger, you can simply put your iPhone or any other certified phone on the charging pad, the charging will start automatically within seconds. No more struggling with cables- ?USB3.0 HUB with 3xUSB2.0 Ports?This powerful monitor riser will expand the connectivity of your PC or type-c-only laptop like Macbook or Matebook. You can connect multiple devices like keyboard, mouse and HDD at the same time to this monitor riser. Both charging and data transfer are available- ?Ergonomic Design?With this monitor stand riser, your monitor will be lifted to a proper height so that your head will keep a ergonomic position which will release the pressure of your neck and eyes- ?Durable and Solid?Made of high quality galvanized steel, this monitor riser is capable of holding monitors up to 27 inch and 66 pounds. It can serve you as long as possible.